Tata Sons Board renews Chandrasekaran's term as Executive Chairman

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The Board of Tata Sons on Friday approved the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years.



The decision took place during a board meeting held on Friday.



Accordingly, the Board reviewed the last five years' performance of the group and considered the reappointment of Chandrasekaran.



In a statement, Tata Sons said that Ratan N. Tata, who was a special invitee to this meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran.



"He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period," the statement said.



"The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr. N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years."



Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.



In 2020-21, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $103 billion



These companies collectively employ over 8,00,000 people.



At present, there are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $314 billion as on December 31, 2021.





--IANS

