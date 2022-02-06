Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna-Ramkumar crowned doubles champions (ld)

Pune, Feb 6 (IANS) A switch in tactics after the first set helped Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan get their return going and helped them overcome Australian top seeds Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith to claim the doubles title in the Tata Open Maharashtra here on Sunday.



The Indian pair produced a scintillating display to overcome the Australian top seeds Saville and John-Patrick Smith 6-7(10), 6-3, 10-6 to claim their second ATP title together.



With the two players struggling to get their return going, Bopanna told Ramkumar to switch sides on the court (from ad to deuce) so that they can get their rhythm going.



Bopanna said they had played all their matches till now in the event late in the evening but on Sunday had to play early in the afternoon.



"The conditions were totally different from what we had encountered so far in the event. So, I thought maybe switching sides might work for us as we were not gettings our returns right. I told Ram about this and though he was initially reluctant but agreed and we started returning well," Bopanna said during a media interaction on Sunday.



It was Bopanna's 21st doubles title, and second in Pune after having won it in 2019, playing alongside Divij Sharan. The fourth edition of South Asia's only ATP-250 event is being organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association. Asked how has be managed to keep himself going at his age.



"A lot is to do with experience, which you really bring in, years and years of experience and the biggest thing is my body is feeling very very good at the moment. I did a lot of yoga which has helped me tremendously. It has made a difference and that really shows as long as I am playing matches, competing, and doing something that is physically appealing," the former World No. 3 doubles star Bopanna said after the match.



Veteran doubles player Bopanna and his young energetic partner Ramkumar fought back well with a 4-2 lead in the second set. They further capitalised the momentum and levelled the scores.



Having titled the momentum in their favour, Bopanna and Ramkumar held their nerves to take the charge in the crucial decider and secured a win in the grueling encounter.



Talking about the duo's two titles this year, the Bengaluru-native added: "Both are extremely special but anytime you win a title at home it's a lot more special. The crowd made a lot of difference both yesterday and today, you just get that extra boost, that extra energy. Even if your legs are feeling tired, that's the energy you need to hit the serve, especially for me. Winning in India is always special and especially with an Indian partner is truly great."



"I just have to work on a few things on the court and just keep competing at this level as much as I can which will improve my game and automatically the ranking," the 27-year-old Ramkumar said.



The Indian duo, which kickstarted the year on a high with their maiden ATP title together in Adelaide in January, started off well and despite some stiff challenge from the top seeds, put themselves ahead in the contest at 5-4.



However, the Aussie pair, looking to win their first title, took the set into the tie-breaker and wrapped it up the set that lasted for close to an hour.



Bopanna, 41, and his young partner Ramkumar, 27, fought back well to take a 4-2 lead in the second set. They built on the momentum to win the set 6-3 and made it one set apiece.



The Super Tiebreaker was also a close affair but Bopanna and Ramkumar, having taken an upper hand, prevailed over 10-6 to win their second title together.



