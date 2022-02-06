Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna-Ramkumar crowned doubles champions, win second title of the season

Pune, Feb 6 (IANS) The star Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan came up with a superb performance to win the doubles title in the home ATP 250 event title, beating Australia's Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith at the 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra here on Sunday.



The Indian pair produced a scintillating display to overcome the Australian top seeds Saville and John-Patrick Smith 6-7(10), 6-3, 10-6 to claim their second ATP title together.



It was Bopanna's 21st doubles title, and second in Pune after having won partnering Divij Sharan in 2019.



The Indian duo, which kickstarted the year on a high with their maiden ATP title together in Adelaide in January, started off well and despite some stiff challenge from the top seeds, put themselves ahead in the contest at 5-4.



However, the Aussie pair, looking to win their first title, took the set into the tie-breaker and wrapped it up the set that lasted for close to an hour.



Bopanna, 41, and his young partner Ramkumar, 27, fought back well to take a 4-2 lead in the second set. They built on the momentum to win the set 6-3 and made it one set apiece.



The Super Tiebreaker was also a close affair but Bopanna and Ramkumar, having taken an upper hand, prevailed over 10-6 to win their second title together.



