Tara Reid to essay MI6 agent in British spy film 'Cold Sun'

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Tara Reid is set to play an MI6 agent in upcoming espionage thriller 'Cold Sun'.



According to variety.com, Reid will play an inexperienced British spy called Marsha Ravencourt in the film, which has been billed as "Cagney and Lacey with a difference."



Jason Figgis will direct the feature, which is set to shoot this summer in the UK and Malta.



Reid, who has appeared in the Sharknado and American Pie franchises, is joined by Patrick Bergin, Rita Tushingham, Ian Ogilvy and Gabriella Wright in the film.



Wright will play an equally green Interpol agent called Cheyenne 'Chey' Marchand who joins forces with Reid's character to take down an international gang of murderous criminals.



"Two inexperienced female operatives are thrust into a violent world, they will have to learn fast if they want to survive," reads the logline.



The plot will see Ravencourt and Marchand posted to Malta to hunt down an assassin hellbent on murdering the British foreign secretary. Soon the women find themselves in a world of greed and luxury presided over by a ruthless oil tycoon backed by the Russian mafia who has engineered a global plot to assassinate politicians across the world.



As Ravencourt and Marchand try to expose the scheme they must deal with a retired assassin called Karl Quinn all the while trying to avoid causing a diplomatic incident with the Maltese authorities, who are in the dark about their plans.



