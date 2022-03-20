Tanzania releases updated int'l travel advisory

Dar es Salaam, March 20 (IANS) Tanzanian health authorities have released an updated Covid-19 international travel advisory in which fully vaccinated travellers, including Tanzanians, returning residents and those in transit, will be exempted from test requirements.



"Travellers will be required to present a valid vaccination certificate with QR code for verification upon arrival," said the updated advisory releasedby the Ministry of Health.



The advisory that became effective from March 17 and signed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health Abel Makubi said the only accepted vaccines are those which have been approved by the government of Tanzania and the World Health Organization, reports Xinhua news agency.



It said travellers who are not fully vaccinated, unvaccinated and those not eligible for vaccination due to their country's policy will be required to present a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR or NAAT certificate with QR code obtained within 72 hours before departure.



Travellers who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated and have no negative certificate will be required to undergo an RT PCR test, for which they will have to pay $100.



"Results will be sent to them while self-isolated," said the advisory, adding that travellers in transit by air transport are exempted from both vaccination and Covid-19 testing requirements unless stated otherwise by the conveyance to be used or countries of their final destinations.



It said all truck drivers including crew should hold a valid negative RT PCR or NAAT certificate obtained from an accredited national laboratory, adding that the validity of the certificate shall be 14 days only.



All truck drivers, including crew, will be subjected to enhanced health screening at points of entry and will either be isolated or quarantined at the designated facilities at their own cost if they are suspected of Covid-19 infection, said the travel advisory.



