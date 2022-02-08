Tamil Superstar Vijay fans association to selectively support candidates in urban local body polls

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) The fans association of Tamil Super Star Vijay will lend support to some independent candidates in the ensuing Urban local body elections of the state.



Vijay Makkal Iyyagam (Vijay Fans Association) general secretary Bussy Anand on Tuesday said that two candidates will be introduced to the members of the fan association in Chennai.



However, the Iyyagam leaders said that more candidates may be extended support in the coming days depending on the background of these candidates.



The Vijay Makkal Iyyagam has more than 1.5 lakh members with identity cards in Chennai city alone and in Tamil Nadu, there are 15 lakh members, according to the office-bearers of the organisation.



Bussy Anand, in a statement, said that the Vijay Fans association has not reached out to any candidates but the independent candidates have approached the association. He said that the extension of support was after a background check of the candidates and their support for social causes.



It may be noted that in the recent rural local body elections to the nine districts that were held in October 2021, the Vijay fans association members won 115 seats out of the 169 seats from where they contested.



The Vijay Fans association had outnumbered Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) and Seeman's ANaam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) which are recognised political parties. Both the parties drew a blank in the rural local body polls.



It may be noted that Vijay has been testing the waters of Tamil Nadu politics for some time and he is planning his political entry in the manner in which Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader and Tamil actor Vijayakanth who had first ventured into rural local body elections and then Urban local body polls.



Vijayakanth later forayed into Assembly elections and could even become the opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.



Dr. Uma Maheswari, political analyst and Professor of Political science in a private college of Chennai while speaking to IANS said: "Presently with Rajanikant expressing his inability to enter into the world of politics, Vijay is the only person from the Tamil film world who has a chance to unseat the present political parties. It is to be seen whether he will go for that plunge or keep a safe distance from the politics of Tamil Nadu."



