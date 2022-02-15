Taliban delegation meets Gulf envoys in Doha

Kabul/Doha, Feb 15 (IANS) A Taliban delegation headed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met envoys of the Gulf states in Doha during which the two sides held discussions on a number of issues, including political and economic relations, as well as humanitarian aid, according to the Foreign Ministry in Kabul.



In a statement after the meeting on Monday, the Ministry said the two sides "focused on discussions about political and economic situation, and urgent humanitarian needs of the Afghan people".



"The participants called on the international community to extend development assistance besides humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to positively alter the economic situation of the country."



The Ministry said that the delegation members and the envoys "condemned attacks in Afghanistan that target civilians and civilian infrastructure, and stressed not allowing the soil of Afghanistan be used by any groups or individuals to threaten the security of other countries".



Besides the meeting with the Gulf envoys, the Ministry said that the delegation is also scheduled to hold talks with representatives of the European Union, the Union of Religious Scholars, and diplomatic missions operating from Qatar on behalf of Kabul, TOLO News reported.



This will be the second time that the Muttaqi-led delegation will meet European representatives following the Oslo talks last month.



Last month, the delegation made two foreign trips to Norway and Iran.



Late last year, the Foreign Minister had also visited Pakistan and Turkey.



Despite the visits, the international community is yet to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan.



--IANS

