TV celebrities remember Bappi Lahiri tracks they grew up with

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) From 'Raat Baaki', 'Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost' to 'Jawani Jaaneman', there is a huge list of late veteran musician Bappi Lahiri's famous tracks that will keep echoing in our ears forever.



On his demise, several television actors paid tribute to him and recalled a few of his tracks, which they love the most even till today.



Bappi Lahiri passed away aged 69 at a Mumbai hospital on February 15 night.



Actor Kunal Jaisingh said: "We have lost another legend after Lataji. There will never be another Bappi Lahiri. He will always be missed and fondly remembered as the Disco King of Bollywood, who gave us several memorable songs, some were disco-style while others were melodious."



The actor adds how in the movie 'Zakhmee', Bappi Lahiri not only composed the music but also sung the song.

"The song titled 'Nothing Is Impossible' from the 1975 film 'Zakhmee' turned out to be a wonderful track in which Bappi da sung with two legends late singers Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. The musician will always be celebrated by every generation in our country. His song, 'Raat Baaki' from 1982's 'Namak Halaal' is one among my favourites."



Popular actor Sharad Malhotra says Bappi Lahiri was fantastic at singing as well as giving music.



Sahrad also adores his look and shares: "His songs like 'Yadd Aa Raha Hai,' 'Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost', 'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' are superhits and ever green. His disco songs we have grown up watching and his signature style of wearing gold was quite unique. He lived life as king size. He will live through his songs in our hearts."



'Tashan-e-Ishq' actress Jasmin Bhasin calls Bappi Da's music very catchy. She recalls a few of his songs that the actress admires most. "'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' picturised on Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh and 'Jawani Janeman' from 'Namak Halal' featuring Parveen Babi are my favourites. After Lata Ji, it is a huge loss to the entertainment industry. May his soul rest in peace."



Television's popular face Devoleena Bhattacharjee was taken aback hearing this news.



She shares how Bappi Lahiri's music has made a global impact: "I was literally hurt coming across the news. His songs were an early inspiration for many among us. Bappi da's music continued to impact global musicians much after the disco era. Being a singer myself, there's a lot to learn from him. I always look at him while working on a song. 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai', is one among my favourites. No one else will be able to fill up his absence for sure."



'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Zeeshan Khan recalls how Bappi da inspired him in his professional life. Zeeshan is a huge fan of late singer Bappi Lahiri and loves to listen to his popular songs.



"I've been a huge fan of Bappi sir, his beautiful songs like 'Bambai se aaya mera dost' and 'Tu ne maari entry' have been my favourite. And one of his sayings, 'I don't sing for awards, I sing for rewards!' has really inspired me as an artist, I too want to act to entertain and impress my fans, not just to collect awards. Today we faced a loss which we will not easily recover from, however the legend will stay in our hearts always and forever," he adds.



'Sirf Tum' actress Kajal Pisal is also fond of Bappi da's famous tracks. As she says: "Bappi sir has always been a great inspiration. I'm sure in the world of competition there was no one else to take over his presence."



Bappi Lahiri managed to retain his prominence with his ability to compose joyful upbeat songs that even if the film was not going to be memorable, the tracks certainly would be! Our music industry had a great loss, the legendary will always be celebrated for his music. I'm in love with most of his songs, like one of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Raat Baki' from Namak Halaal."



Another Television actor Shubhangi Atre asserts that Bappi Lahiri was like no other music director.



"He was such a talented musician and will always be missed for his ability to compose a tune. Even till now, he was very successful to impress the youth with his songs like 'Ooh La La', from the movie 'The Dirty Picture'. Bappi Da will always remain in our hearts with his songs," Atre concludes.



--IANS

ila/dc/svn