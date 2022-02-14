TV actors all set to make Valentine's Day special

umbai, Feb 14 (IANS) It's that time of the year again! Valentine's Day is here and it is special for each one of us because it is all about celebration of love. Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14, every year.



It is named after Saint Valentine and many think that this day marks his death anniversary as he died on February 14 in 270 AD.



Keeping up with the spirit of Valentine's Day, TV actors share what love means to them and how they are going to celebrate with their loved ones.



This Valentine's Day, actor Aasif Sheikh, who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', dedicates the day to his beloved wife. Both share an extremely heartwarming bond and he plans to do something special for her this Valentine's Day.



Aasif shares: "My wife is my biggest strength and support. She has been a huge support in my career, and her belief and love for me have kept me going in this entertainment industry. I intend to show her just how much she means to me with my gesture."



He adds homemaking is a 24/7 job, so he plans to give her a day off from all the responsibilities and let her pamper herself while he takes on the household chores.



"I will make her breakfast, sit with her, talk about her day, make delicious meals for her, read together, and bring her skincare kits so she can indulge in a beautiful relaxing day. I love seeing her lovely smile and intend to keep her smiling always with my love and gestures."



Actress Disha Parmar from 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' expresses her delight and how special this day is for her because she is going to celebrate her Valentine's Day with her husband.



"I believe, love should be celebrated every day. Having said that, this Valentine's is extra special for me since it will be my first with Rahul after marriage. I feel lucky to have him as my life-partner and he is truly my biggest gift. Here's wishing everyone a very happy valentine's day, let's spread kindness and happiness always."



On the other hand, 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' actor Himanshu Soni says this year his only love is his show and work.



"This year, my only love is my show 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' and I am going to celebrate my love for the show to the fullest," he shares.



Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate with your loved ones, be it your family, friends or anyone special who is close to your heart. Similarly for actress Vidhi Pandya her entire day will be dedicated to her brother, Urmil Pandya.



As she says: "It is amazing to watch people around you celebrate this day and do-little things to make each other happy. This valentine I would dedicate this day to my brother with whom I hold a special bond who always loved me and has my back."



'Dosti Anokhi' actress Ismeet Kohli believes that there can't be just one day to celebrate and talk about love but any reason to celebrate love is always welcome. She also has a special memory of Valentine's Day related to her father.



"I have a very special memory from valentine's because as kids, my father would take all of us out for special valentine day dinner. For me, an ideal relationship is where you can be your partner's best buddy with whom you can go through life, be it in both good and bad times," she concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr

