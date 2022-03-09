TRS celebrates KCR's job bonanza announcement

Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) Celebrations broke out across Telangana on Wednesday after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that over 91,000 vacancies in the government departments will be filled.



Soon after the Chief Minister told the Assembly that notifications will be issued immediately for filling up 80,039 posts and 11,103 contract employees will be regularized, his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) organised celebrations in all the districts.



Leaders and workers of the TRS came out on streets bathing the portraits, cutouts and flexi of KCR with milk. Holding party flags, carrying pictures of KCR and raising slogans of 'Jai Telangana' and 'Jai KCR', they hailed the much-awaited announcement.



There was a big celebration at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters in Hyderabad. The workers were seen beating drums and raising slogans, praising the Chief Minister.



Leaders of the party's youth and student wings led the celebrations at several places. One such celebration was organised on the campus of Osmania University here.



TRS workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets as part of the state-wide celebrations.



Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other TRS leaders also called on the Chief Minister to thank him for what they call the historic decision to fill 91,142 vacancies in one go.



Telangana's Minister for Industries and Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao hailed the big announcement by the KCR.



In his address at an event at his alma mater Nizam College, Rama Rao urged the youth to avail the golden opportunity announced by KCR. At the same time, he urged them to dream big and become job creators rather than just job seekers.



Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called it a landmark announcement by torch bearer KCR, the leader who is fulfilling the promises and wishes of Telangana. "After providing 1.32 lakh govt jobs to our youth,CM Garu has announced 80,039 govt jobs for direct recruitment & regularising 11,103 contractual jobs," he tweeted.



TRS legislator Balka Suman and others paid tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park and thanked KCR for his announcement. He said no other state government in the country has announced government jobs on this scale.



KCR's announcement was also welcomed by Congress' state Working President T. Jayaprakash Reddy. He said he would seek an appointment with KCR to personally meet and thank him for the announcement.



The Congress MLA said he had been raising the issue of vacancies and thanked the Chief Minister for taking a decision to fill them.



However, other Congress leaders disagreed with him. Party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised KCR for not filling all the vacancies. He claimed that the number of vacancies is much more than announced by the Chief Minister.



Comhress spokesman Dasoju Srravan demanded that KCR pay Rs.3,016 unemployment allowance to all unemployed as promised by him. While thanking KCR for announcing 91,142 government jobs, he urged him to release a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 to remaining 39 lakh unemployed youth who are in deep distress and rescue them.



Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir said the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), headed by C.R. Biswal, had identified about 1.91 lakh vacancies but KCR stated that there are just 91,142 vacant posts. He demanded the Chief Minister to clarify on missing one lakh posts and also to give a clear deadline for completion of recruitment process.



State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay called CM's announcement the victory of his party. He claimed that KCR made the announcement as he was afraid of the million march planned to be organised by BJP during the ongoing Assembly session on the issue of unemployment.



Sanjay slammed KCR for holding the Centre responsible for the delay in filling up the post. He claimed that the new zonal system received the President's assent in 2018.



The BJP leader also wanted KCR to clarify on the remaining one lakh vacancies as the Biswal Committee had identified 1.91 lakh vacancies.



