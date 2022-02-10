TRS MPs move Privilege Motion against PM Modi over his AP Reorganisation Bill remark

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The TRS MPs on Thursday moved a Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha over his February 8 statement on passing of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.



Earlier, when the House assembled at 10 a.m., the TRS Members started raising slogans against the PM's remark and rushed to the Well demanding a discussion on it during Zero Hour. Despite Deputy Chairman Harivansh's repeated requests asking them to resume their seats, they continued raising slogans to press for their demands.



Soon after, they staged a walk-out.



A four-member team of the TRS led by K Keshava Rao then handed the notice for Privilege Motion against the PM at the notice office.



PM Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address on February 8, had said that the then government at the Centre executed the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in a hurry and in an incorrect manner.



Soon after the statement, the TRS Members had criticised the PM Modi for his remarks on bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana state.



Though the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed in 2014 as per the rules and regulations of Parliament, they said the Prime Minister's comments in the Rajya Sabha denigrated the formation of Telangana, as well as undermining the Constitution, Parliament, and the Legislature.



"The Bill was introduced in Parliament only after an extensive study of the issue. When any such key Bill is to be voted on, all the members supporting the Bill must be counted. The BJP members also supported the State Reorganisation Bill," Keshava Rao said on Wednesday.



As both the ruling and the opposition parties supported the Bill, the Speaker announced the passage of the Bill upon receiving two-thirds majority support in Parliament and the President gave his consent only after both the Houses approved it, he added.



--IANS

ams/shb/