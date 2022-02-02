TN woman held for illegally travelling to Oman

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman for illegally travelling to Oman on a fake visa, an official said on Wednesday.



The accused has been identified as Noori Ibrahim, a resident of Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Her agent, Ibraheem Keethadth, a resident of Bengaluru, has also been arrested.



According to the official, on January 5, a complaint was received from Delhi airport's co-immigration officer alleging that one female passenger has arrived at the airport after being deported from Muscat.



Subsequently, a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital and investigation was taken up.



On interrogation, the passenger revealed that she procured a fake Oman visa from one the agents, Ibraheem Keethadth, against a payment of Rs 50,000.



It was further revealed that Keethadth, who currently resides in Bengaluru, provided her the fake visa at the Bengaluru airport. Subsequently, the agent was arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team and was taken on transit remand to Delhi.



The agent disclosed that the fake Oman visa was given to him by one other women agent named Thabassum. Thereafter a raid was conducted at the given address in Bengaluru, but Thabassum was not found there, so a notice was served to her.



"Tabbasum later joined the investigation and revealed the name of one more agent," the police said.



Efforts are on to nab the absconding agents.



