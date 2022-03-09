TN will not allow Karnataka to construct dam at Mekedatu: Duraimurugan

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister S. Duraimurugan has said that Tamil Nadu will not allow construction of a dam at Mekedatu by Karnataka.



In a statement on Tuesday, the senior DMK leader said that the construction of a dam at Mekedatu would lead to stoppage of Cauvery water flow to Tamil Nadu.



He said that even if Karnataka increases its budget for construction of dam from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore, the people of Tamil Nadu will not allow a single brick to be placed for its construction. The state would take recourse to all available legal route to prevent the construction of the dam, he added.



The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal(CWDT) has clearly stated that the upper riparian state cannot claim sole right over the water of an interstate river. Constructing a dam at Mekedatu is gross violation of the verdicts of the CWDT as well as the Supreme Court, Duraimurugan said.



The Union Environment Ministry had categorically stated that it would not give approval to the project without the consent of Tamil Nadu.



Meanwhile, AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to convene an all-party meeting on the issue.



He also called upon the Chief Minister to convene the state legislative Assembly and to pass a resolution urging the Centre to reject Karnataka's request to sanction permission for construction of a dam at Mekedatu.



Panneerselvam said that the statement of Union Water Resource minister that the central government will not interfere in the issue and that it should be resolved by talks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is a matter of concern.



Karnataka was not releasing water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court verdict and said that only surplus water was reaching the state,he added.



While speaking to IANS, Duraimurugan said: "I am discussing the matter with the Chief Minister and we will also consider the suggestion of the opposition regarding a resolution. Anyway, we will take all legal steps to prevent the construction of a dam at Mekedatu which will dry up Tamil Nadu."



--IANS

