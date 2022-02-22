TN urban polls: BJP candidate gets only one vote, says all cheated him

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) A BJP candidate, who contested the urban local body polls from Bhavanisagar town panchayat in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, got only one vote.



A visibly upset Narendran told media persons that even his own family did not cast their votes for him.



"I was literally cheated. My friends, family members, and party cadres did not cast their votes for me even after giving promises that they would vote for me."



The Urban local body polls have thrown interesting results, such as a mother and daughter duo winning in Salem Municipal corporation. Poonkodi Sekar won from ward 41 as a DMK candidate while her daughter, Kanimozhi won from ward 54 in the DMK ticket.



Sisters, A. Pushpa and S. Krishnaveni, contested from Ward 2 and ward 4 of Kumarapalayam municipality as DMK candidates and both won.



P. Murugan and wife M. Sumathi contested polls from ward 9 and ward 6 respectively of Mangadu municipality on an MDMK ticket and both won. Murugan is a councilor for the past four terms from the same ward.



In Kamuthi panchayath in Ramanathapuram district, a political party won for the first time against independent candidates backed by powerful caste and social groups.



This election also, the DMK did not field a single candidate in Kamuthi panchayat. However, BJP's Kamuthi. J. Sathya won from ward 14.



Of the 15 wards in Kamuthi panchayat, 14 seats were won by Independents.



--IANS

aal/vd