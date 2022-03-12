TN tribal family forced to carry ailing woman in cloth cradle to hospital

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) Poor infrastructure and lack of health facilities forced a tribal family in Isalattu near the Anamalai Tiger Reserve(ATR) in Tamil Nadu to carry an ailing woman in a cloth cradle to a general hospital in the main settlement.



According to tribal leader Madhusoodanan, the community in Isalattu had to carry M. Mayammal(54) in a cloth cradle through the ATR to the government hospital in Jallipatti.



While the tribal settlement is atop a hill in ATR, the hospital at Jallipatti is 5 km down the foothill.



Madhusoodanan, who along with the family of Mayammal carried her to Jalippati, said that the road they traversed was full of rocks and potholes and slippery at places. However, they managed to carry her safely to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.



R. Muthuswamy, another person in the tribal colony while speaking to IANS, said: "There are no connecting roads, nor do we have a PHC here to attend to the immediate medical needs of people. Carrying an ill person for treatment to the foothills is difficult and possibility of slipping is high. The forest department must come up with a new road so that vehicular movement is here for a medical emergency at least."



The forest department officials, when contacted, said that the tribal settlement of Mayammal is in the core area of the tiger reserve and it was very difficult for permission to cut a road. The department officials said that they will forward the proposal to the government for cutting a road.



It may be noted that there are 70 families in Isalattu settlement deep in ATR and if someone gets unwell and is bedridden, being carried on a cloth cradle is the only option.



