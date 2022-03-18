TN to carry out preliminary reconnaissance for deep-sea excavation

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu government, along with the Indian Maritime University (IMU) and National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), will carry out a preliminary reconnaissance for deep-sea excavation at Korkai, state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Friday.



Presenting the state budget for 2022-23 Rajan said: "During this year, a preliminary reconnaissance will be done in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University and National Institute of Ocean Technology to identify a suitable location for deep-sea excavation at Korkai, a Sangam era port of the Pandya Kings."



He said following the excavations carried out in the previous year by the State Archaeological Department in several places, including Keezhadi in Sivagangai district, Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district, Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district, Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district, excavations will be carried out in seven more places, including three sites at Thoolookarpatti in Tirunelveli district, Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district and Perumbalai in Dharmapuri district during this year.



Further, archaeological explorations are being carried out in order to find new Stone Age sites in five districts and archaeological sites along the Porunai river, Rajan said.



He said the recent archaeological findings in the Thamirabarani river region have established the antiquity of ancient Tamil civilization as at least 3,200 years old, making it one of the oldest civilizations in the World.



The works for excavation in seven sites, archaeological exploration in two sites and for preliminary works in Korkai will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 5 crore.



According to him, with a view to establish the relationship between the Tamil language and the Indo-European language family, a committee of Tamil etymologists will be formed to prepare an etymological dictionary at an outlay of Rs 2 crore.



