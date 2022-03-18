TN reports one Covid death after 6 days

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) After a lull of six days, Tamil Nadu reported one Covid death on Thursday from Cuddalore district.



The state had registered 70 Covid-19 infections with 17 districts reporting zero cases and nine other districts logging one each.



The cumulative death toll in the state from March 2020 has touched 38,025, including the Thursday's fatality.



Chennai district reported 20 new cases while 11 surfaced in the adjacent Chengalpattu. Coimbatore recorded five infections and all other districts had lesser than five fresh cases.



Thanjavur and Vellore had four new cases. Erode, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari reported three cases each while Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, and Thiruvannamalai logged two each.



Notably, the state reported no new deaths due to Covid -19 after April 30, 2020.



No deaths were recorded in the state due to the pandemic until Thursday when a 28-year-old person from Cuddalore district succumbed to it.



--IANS

aal/shb/