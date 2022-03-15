TN guv to send anti-NEET bill to Prez for assent

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has assured Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that the anti-NEET bill passed by the state assembly would be forwarded to the President of India for assent.



A statement from the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday said that Stalin had met Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and asked him to forward the bill against National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) at the earliest for Presidential assent.



The Tamil Nadu assembly had on February 8 in a special sitting in a unanimous resolution passed the anti-NEET bill for the second time. The BJP members had abstained from voting in the House while the opposition AIADMK had supported the bill.



The previous anti-NEET bill passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly on September 13, 2021, was returned to the government by the Governor after 142 days.



The DMK had in its 2021 assembly election campaign openly said that one of the first priorities, if the party came to power, was abolishing NEET and reverting to the old system.



