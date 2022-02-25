TN gets 3.89L doses of Corbevax for children in 12-15 age group

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu received 3.89 lakh doses of Corbevax against Covid-19 for children in the age group of 12-15. The state health minister Ma Subramanian said that the vaccine will be rolled out after the central government issues guidelines on the same.



Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, "The Union government has allocated 21.66 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine for children in the age group of 12-18 in the state and of this 3.89 lakh doses have arrived in Chennai on Thursday. However, we will roll out the vaccination only after guidelines from the central government. There are nearly 10 lakh children in this age group "



He said that the vaccine against Covid-19 for children in the age group of 15-18 was rolled out on January 3. The minister said that of the 33.46 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 who are eligible for vaccination, 82.27 per cent have received the first dose, and the second dose after a gap of 28 days was administered to 37.64 per cent.



The minister also said that in the age group above 18 years of age, the first dose coverage has increased to 91.39 per cent and the second dose has been administered to 72.05 per cent.



The Minister also said that the number of people who are due to receive the second dose of vaccine has crossed 1 crore.



Ma Subramanian said, "The state has provided all facilities for people to get themselves inoculated and I appeal to each and everyone to get vaccinated with both the doses."



--IANS

