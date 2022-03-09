TN budget on March 18

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) on Wednesday said that the state budget for the financial year 2022-2023 will be presented at 10 a.m. on March 18 in the legislative assembly hall at Fort St George.



In a statement, Thiaga Rajan said that it will be an e-budget for the second consecutive year.



The Business Advisory Committee will also decide on the date of presentation of the Agriculture budget and the number of days to debate on the demands for grants for departments.



The finance minister will present a vote-on-account on March 24 for the first few months of the financial year 2022-23 and the final supplementary estimates for 2021-22.



The state is eagerly expecting a welfare-oriented budget with special emphasis on the health sector.



Economist and retired Professor Dr. Kalimuthu Palaniswamy told IANS, "People of Tamil Nadu are eagerly waiting for the welfare schemes to be announced in the second budget of Palanivel Thiaga Rajan."



