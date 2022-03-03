TN Minister asks Kerala to allow tree felling at Mullaperiyar

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister S. Durai Murugan on Thursday urged his Kerala counterpart Roshy Augustine to restore permission for felling 15 trees in Mullaperiyar dam site, saying this was part of the directive of the Supreme Court to strengthen the dam.



In a letter to Augustine, he said that the Kerala Water Resources and Forest Departments were denying permission to convey the materials and machinery to the dam site for carrying out routine maintenance works, which were. as per the guidelines of the Central Water Commission as well as in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court dated February 27, 2006, and May 7,2014.



The Tamil Nadu minister said that the Kerala government must revoke its order dated November 11, 2021, at the earliest and restore the permission issued for the felling of 15 trees.



He said that the Kerala government has been requesting the installation of a seismograph and accelograph in the dam site which was also recommended by the Central Water Commission.



The senior DMK leader said that while the machines are ready for installation through the National Geo Physical Research Institute, Hyderabad, the Kerala Forest Department has not permitted the transport of materials for installing them.



Durai Murugan wanted the Kerala minister to personally intervene in the matter and requested an urgent and positive response from him, noting that Mullaperiyar is vital for the farmers in his state's five drought-prone districts - Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivagangai, and Ramanathapuram - for drinking water needs and for their livelihood.



