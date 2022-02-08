TN Election Commission cancels polls to Kadambur town panchayat

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has cancelled the urban local body polls at the Kadambur town panchayat in Thoothukudi district that was to be held on February 19.



A total of 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities, and 489 town panchayats are slated to vote on February 19.



The elections are being conducted after a gap of 10 years with the last polls held in 2011.



Without providing elaborate details, the TNSEC on Monday said that the polls were being rescinded since the election officials had not followed the guidelines issued by the Commission for the said first-grade town panchayat.



It added that fresh dates would be announced later and a directive has been issued to the Thoothukudi district collector /district election officer to suspend the concerned election officials.



