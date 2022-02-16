TN Central Crime Branch arrests four for duping job aspirants

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) The job racket wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested four people in Tamil Nadu for cheating gullible youths by promising them jobs in airports and other central government undertakings.



The arrested are K. Kiran (41) of Pozhichallur, his wife Sherly Sangeetha (35), S. Palinivelu (35) of Kovilambakam, and G. Sangeetha of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.



The CCB commenced investigation after a person Harinathan Anandan filed a complaint with the Arani police in Tiruvannamalai district that he had paid an amount of Rs 3.38 lakhs to for getting a job to his sister Parimala in the clerical section of Chennai international airport. The complainant said that a fake appointment letter was issued to his sister and that the gang had cheated several people to the tune of Rs 50 lakhs.



The team found that the gang had cheated 16 job aspirants of Rs 70 lakhs after promising jobs in airports and other central establishments and would conduct fake interviews and issue fake appointment orders.



Chennai City police commissioner Shanker Jiwal warned the public not to pay money to anyone for a government or a private job and said that no jobs are given by paying money. He also cautioned youths and their parents not to transfer money to unknown persons on promises of jobs in Public sector undertakings and Central government bodies through bank transfer or any other electronic transfers.



In another case, a manpower agent was arrested in Chennai for cheating an engineer of Rs 1.80 lakhs. The arrested is B. Srinivasan of Lalgudi in Tiruchi district. The complainant Rakesh Dharma (28), an engineer of Mylapore, Chennai in his complaint told the police that he was cheated of Rs 1.80 lakhs by two manpower agents, including Srinivasan promising him the job of an engineer in Malaysia.



However, on reaching Malaysia, Rakesh Dharma was given a menial job and not that of an engineer as promised. He also found that he was on a tourist visa for 30 days to Malaysia and on expiry of the tourist visa he was arrested and jailed.



The family of Rakesh Dharma went from pillar to post to make the Indian embassy intervene in the matter and after that, he was brought to India.



The Chennai City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal warned job aspirants to cross-check with the Protection of Emigrants website on the authenticity of the Visa.



--IANS

aal/shb/