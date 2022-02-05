TN CM wants GOI to discuss participation of fishermen in Katchatheevu festival with S Lanka

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss participation of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the annual festival at St Antony's Church in Katchatheevu with the Sri Lankan Government.



He expressed concern over the denial of participation in the festival to the fishermen of Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan government.



In a letter to the External Affairs Minister, the Chief Minister said that generally in the months of February and March, the Tamil Nadu government used to provide all facilities to the devotees from the fishing community of the state to participate in the annual festival of St. Antony's Church in Katchatheevu. However citing some reasons, the Sri Lankan government denied permission to the devotees to participate in the festival this year.



He said that the news of denial of participation by the Sri Lankan government was received with a heavy heart by the fishermen. The community is deeply attached to the St. Antony's shrine in Katchatheevu for spiritual reasons and requested the Union External affairs minister to take up the issue with the Sri Lankan government.



The chief minister also mentioned that the intervention of the Union External Affairs Minister would lead to the betterment of relationship between the people of the two countries.



--IANS

aal/shb/