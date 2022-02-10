TMC tried to 'create' another Pakistan in Bengal: Shripad Naik

Panaji, Feb 10 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress has tried to "create another Pakistan" in West Bengal by providing shelter to Bangladeshi Rohingyas, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik said on Thursday.



"This Trinamool Congress has tried to create another Pakistan in Bengal. In the hopes of votes, they have allowed Bangladesh Rohingyas...They do not worry about the country. They worry about themselves," Naik said at an election rally in Mapusa town at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to speak.



The TMC is in the fray in the February 14 state Assembly elections in which it will be contesting on 26 Assembly seats. Meanhile, the BJP has fielded candidates in all 40 seats.



Naik also suggested that the BJP had not been able to come "good" on its promises in the past due to absence of a majority.



Further he said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is still in the party's radar. "The absence of a legislation like the CAA is creating several problems in the country," Naik added.



