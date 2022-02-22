TDP leader booked for abusive remarks against Andhra CM

Amaravati, Feb 22 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday booked former minister and senior TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu for his alleged abusive remarks against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.



A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nallajerla police station in West Godavari district on a complaint by a leader of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).



A police officer said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader has been booked under sections 153 A, 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC for promoting disharmony, feelings of hatred between different groups and criminal intimidation.



YSRCP leader Ramakrishna had lodged a complaint that the former minister made objectionable remarks against the chief minister during his speech at the unveiling of a statue of TDP founder and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao at Nallajerla three days ago.



This is the latest in a series of cases booked against the former minister in recent months. In September last year, Guntur police had registered a case against him for certain remarks against the chief minister.



He was also booked following clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers when the latter had staged a protest near the residence of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli demanding an apology for the objectionable remarks made by Ayyanna Patrudu against Jagan Mohan Reddy.



The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers' Association had also objected to Ayyanna Patrudu making certain remarks against police officers.



In June 2020, Visakhapatnam rural police had booked the former minister under the Nirbhaya Act for a speech where he verbally abused a woman municipal commissioner, even threatening to strip her.



Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner Thota Krishnaveni had lodged a complaint with the police, accusing the former minister of publicly disrespecting and humiliating her by using abusive language against her,



The TDP leader had made the remarks during a protest over Narsipatnam Municipality shifting a portrait of Lachha Patrudu, an ex-sarpanch of Narsipatnam and grandfather of Ayyanna Patrudu, to a different room due to renovation work.



