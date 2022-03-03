TASVA's flagship store opens in New Delhi

New Delhi, March 3 (IANSlife) Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, in collaboration with India's ace designer Tarun Tahiliani, launched their flagship store for ethnic menswear brand 'TASVA' in New Delhi, following the highly successful brand launch on the banks of the Ganges in Benaras in December 2021.





TASVA celebrates the ethnic menswear segment by aiming to forever rethink the Indian male celebratory experience by fitting out the Indian groom and creating magnificent statements and memories in the pantheon of traditional Indian celebrations. With the hashtag #SadaMastRaho, the brand encourages its customers to be themselves and bring freedom and fun back into the holiday season.



The brand's two-storey store in Delhi's South Extension -- 1 neighbourhood offers a wide range of high-quality, sophisticated celebration wear for men at reasonable prices. While the ground floor of the new store houses the brand's pret line of clothing, the first floor houses the couture line, which is ideal for all functions associated with Indian wedding celebrations. Shoppers will find a new spin on a variety of achkans, bandh galas, jodhpurs, sherwani, kurta sets, and accessories such as shawls, shoes, and more.



The collections are a seamless blend of our rich cultural heritage, wealth and cutting-edge technology, as well as craft and fine tailoring -- representing the best of East and West. The collection includes smart, stylish, and understated ensembles all in the same thread, on one body, in one movement, and in one moment!



In addition to the New Delhi flagship store, TASVA's collections are also available on www.tasva.com.



