Sweeper arrested in 87-yr-old Delhi woman's rape case

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping an 87-year-old woman at her residence in the national capital's Tilak Nagar area.



The police said they have also recovered the stolen mobile phone from the accused, identified as Ankit.



"He was living in a nearby locality and worked as a sweeper," Additional DCP (west district) Prashant Gautam said.



The official said soon after the incident, several teams were constituted to nab the accused. As the police examined the CCTV footage around the area they got their first clue about the accused.



"Within 16 hours, we zeroed in on the accused and cracked the case," the official said.



On Monday, the police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident of alleged rape of the elderly woman in west Delhi.



According to the police, initially a written complaint of theft of a mobile phone from a house in Tilak Nagar was received from the daughter of a senior citizen on Sunday after which an FIR was registered. However, the complainant on Monday reported that the senior citizen of the house, where the theft took place, was also allegedly raped.



"Sexual assault has been further alleged by the complainant and subsequently, relevant sections of law have been added to the FIR and investigation taken up," the police informed.



Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (punishment for rape) were the latest charges added to the FIR.



Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took note of the incident and termed it a 'very serious matter'. DCW chief Swati Maliwal asked the police to submit a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused identified and person(s) arrested in the matter; and a detailed action report in the matter.



Considering the gravity of the matter, the police was asked to submit this information by February 17.



--IANS

uj/dpb







