Suspense continues over new BJP government in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Even a week after the declaration of the assembly polls results, suspense over the chief minister of Uttarakhand continues. Meanwhile, the newly elected BJP MLAs in the state have been asked to stay in the state capital from March 20 onwards for the next few days.



The Assembly polls results were declared on March 10 and the BJP had appointed central observers for the election of the legislative party leader on March 14, but even after a week there is no certainty of when the new chief minister will be elected. The BJP has appointed defence minister Rajnath Singh and minister of state of external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi as the central observers.



The BJP has retained power for a second term in Uttarakhand by winning 47 seats in the 70-member House. A party insider claims that the defeat of incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima is the main reason behind the delay in the election of the new chief minister and formation of a new government in Uttarakhand.



"After Dhami's defeat, first of all the party leadership will take a call on whether he will be given a chance or not for successfully leading the party to a historic victory. We are clueless about the formation of the government even after eight days of the declaration of the poll results," an Uttarakhand BJP leader said.



It is learnt that the BJP leadership is trying to find a suitable formula acceptable to all without going against its own stand. "Our leadership is discussing several possibilities for the formula for the formation of the new Uttarakhand government and it is likely to be revealed in the next one or two days," a BJP source said.



The BJP, meanwhile, asked all the newly elected MLAs to be in Dehradun from March 20 to initiate and complete the process of the formation of a new government. "All the BJP MLAs have been asked to stay in Dehradun for two-three days from March 20. We believe that our leadership has given this direction to call the meeting of the legislative party to elect a new leader and stake claim to form the government. The swearing in will be held soon after," a party insider said.



--IANS

ssb/bg