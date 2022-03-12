Suspected spurious liquor in claims three lives in Gopalganj

Patna, March 12 (IANS) Three persons died, while six others fell seriously ill after they consumed suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Saturday morning.



The incident occurred in Basaha and Sonwalia villages under Baikunthpur police station.



Dhananjay Kumar, the SHO of Baikunthpur police station, said that the mysterious deaths took place in these two villages. The actual reason of death is yet to be ascertained.



The deceased have been identified as Devendra Yadav and Ramesh Mahto of Basaha village, while J.K. Yadav hailed from Sonwalia village.



According to sources, they all had purchased the liquor from the same place and consumed it on Friday evening. Their health deteriorated in the night and family rushed them to nearby private hospital in Gopalganj where three of them died during the treatment early morning.



Rinku Yadav and five others are still undergoing treatment in a hospital where their condition is stated to be serious.



"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem to find out the actual cause of death," Dhananjay Kumar said.



Gopalganj district magistrate has directed an inquiry by officials into the matter.



On March 9, three persons died in Siwan and two others in West Champaran districts after they consumed poisonous liquor on Wednesday.



In West Champaran, two persons died in mysterious circumstances in Nautan Tola village under Nautan police station in the district.



