Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' teaser garners over four million views

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) A teaser of director Pandiraj's much-awaited action entertainer 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, has garnered over four million views within a day of the teaser having been released on YouTube.



The official teaser, which gives away the fact that actor Vinay Rai plays the antagonist, seemed to have won the hearts of audiences with around 6.7 lakh poeple giving it the thumbs up sign.



The film, which features Priyanka Arul Mohan as its female lead, will also feature Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, M S Baskar and Soori among others.



Music for the film is by D Imman and cinematography is by ace cameraman Rathnavelu.



The film, which has been produced by Sun Pictures, was originally supposed to release on February 4. However, it was postponed due to the lockdown and the restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of the third wave of the pandemic. It is now scheduled to hit screens worldwide on March 10.



