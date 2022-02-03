Surface Duo spotted running ARM64 based Windows 11

San Francisco, Feb 3 (IANS) Recently, Microsoft started rolling out the Android 11 OS update to its dual display smartphone, the Surface Duo, and now the handset running on Windows 11 based on the ARM64 system has appeared online.



According to an IT Home report, developer Gustave Monce of the main LumiaWoA project shared images of a Surface Duo running on Windows 11 based on the ARM64 system.



Earlier, Gustave had also ported Windows 10 OS on the Lumia 950XL as well. Similarly, he had also managed to port Windows 11 ARM on the dual display smartphone as well.



Users can now play Xbox Game Pass cloud titles using an on-screen controller, for a start. OneDrive also has an "enhanced" dual-screen interface for viewing and editing photos.



There are revised app drawer and folder designs with better drag-and-drop support, while the Microsoft feed and Start widgets have received updates.



Microsoft Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch OLED (1,350x1,800 pixels) displays with a 4:3 aspect ratio that join together to provide an 8.1-inch PixelSense Fusion display with 2,700 x 1,800 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.



Under the hood, the Surface Duo has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.



--IANS

wh/svn/ksk/