Sunny praises for 'Anamika' co-star Sonnalli Seygall: She has done an amazing job

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone has heaped praises on her 'Anamika' co-star Sonnalli Seygall and said that she has really done such an amazing job in it.



Sunny said: "It was great. We were recently speaking and congratulating each other because people are talking about the series now with so much love and appreciation. I watched the series recently and realized that Sonnalli's so pretty. She has really done such an amazing job in it.



"Even on set, we had amazing conversations about life and what's interesting to us," Sunny shares about her equation with the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress.



The actress goes on to inform that it was an amazing experience for both her and Sonnalli to shoot for the series as they both got to explore the adventurous action side of theirs.



"There are action scenes between me and Sonnalli, and not just one, but multiple ones. There's a cat and mouse chase happening between us and some amazing action taking place throughout the series," Sunny reveals.



The show 'Anamika', also featuring - Samir Soni, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, Ayaz Khan - released on MX Player on March 10.



