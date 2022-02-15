Sunhit Bishnoi fires a 66 to establish the early lead at the Final Qualifying Stage

Ahmedabad, Feb 15 (IANS) Sunhit Bishnoi of Gurugram fired a six-under 66 to take an early lead in round one of the Final Qualifying Stage at the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2022 at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club here.



Varun Parikh of Ahmedabad struck an error-free five-under 67 to be placed second.



The 20-one-year-old Bishnoi, who has been India's top-ranked junior in the past, produced a flurry of birdies early in his round as he picked up strokes on the 11th, 12th and 14th. A bogey followed for Bishnoi on the 15th before the newly-turned pro from the DLF Golf & Country Club scored four more birdies on the front-nine.



Bishnoi, a winner on the amateur circuit last year and a six-time winner on the junior tour, landed it within six feet of the flag on five occasions on Tuesday thanks to his outstanding wedge-play.



Bishnoi, making his first attempt at the PGTI Qualifying School, said, "Distance off the tee is one of my strengths and I capitalised on that today. I made all the par-5s count with my good ball-striking. I also played some excellent wedge shots into the green. My putting was quite consistent.



"The fact that I won at my last outing here in Kalhaar playing as a junior helped my confidence coming into the Qualifying School. Finishing inside the top-5 at my Pre Qualifying event further added to my confidence ahead of the Final Stage. My coach Karan Bindra has always believed in my abilities and I would like to thank him for that."



The top 80 players (+ ties) will make the cut after round two of the Final Qualifying Stage. At the end of round four, the top-40 players will earn their full cards for the 2022 PGTI season.



--IANS



bsk