Sumy Governor says humanitarian corridor to continue

Sumy, March 9 (IANS) The Governor of Sumy, the north-eastern city of Ukraine, has said a humanitarian corridor that was opened a day before is set to continue on Wednesday.



Some 5,000 people were estimated to have left Sumy in two evacuation stages, according to the Ukrainian government.



Sumy, near the Russian border, has for days been under fierce Russian bombardment, the BBC reported.



On Monday alone, 22 people -- including three children -- were killed in Russian air strikes, local officials said.



