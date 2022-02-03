Sukriti-Prakriti's wedding track 'Single Saiyaan' comes with heartwarming love story

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) 'Single Saiyaan', which marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Payal Dev and playback duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, was released on Thursday.



The video stars actor Parth Samthaan alongside the twins. Penned by Gurpreet Saini, it is a song for all the newlyweds and has a heartwarming love story at its core.



Talking about the song release, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar said in a statement: "We have absolutely enjoyed the entire process of the song creation, especially with talented Payal Dev who is the sweetest person to work with. This is our first ever collaboration with her and the experience has been much more incredible than we expected."



They added: "Parth has been a joy to work with and we had a great time shooting for the song. It is a pure treat for all bridesmaids and definitely a song to dance to at the sangeet, and we cannot wait to see everyone dance to it."



Speaking about the collaboration, Parth said: "I am so glad to be a part of a song that is so vibrant, energetic and that has the potential to blow out of proportion this sangeet season. 'Single Saiyaan' is an enjoyable song and a perfect one to dance on."



He added: "It has been an amazing experience shooting for the music video with Sukriti, Prakriti and the team of VYRL Originals. It was my first time working with the Kakar sisters and it indeed has been a lovely experience."



The song is available to stream on the YouTube of VYRL Originals.



