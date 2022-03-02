Sukhbir blames Kejriwal for blocking release of Bhullar

Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday said by blocking the release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who was sentenced to death in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case, again Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal has "finally bared his true anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab fangs".



In a statement here, the SAD Chief said, "Kejriwal's hypocrisy and villainy stands exposed and his side-kicks in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Cheema, have now a lot to answer for to the Punjabis in general and to the Sikhs in particular on their party's anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab role."



Bhullar was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011 in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case. In March 2014, however, the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment owing to his ill health.



Reacting angrily to the refusal of the Delhi government's review committee to recommend an immediate release of Bhullar, Badal described it as "the first shock of reality check to those who were foolish enough to trust Kejriwal's promises on Bhullar during the poll and didn't believe us when we pointed to his anti-Sikh communal mindset."



Badal said SAD's "fact based" allegations against AAP in general and its national convener in particular stood fully vindicated now.



Arvind Kejriwal kept lying to the Sikhs and befooling them with fake, villainous smiles all through the election campaign. But as the elections are over, he has been quick to reveal his true feline colours, and it has not even taken him long to do so. "The cat is truly out of the bag," Badal added.



--IANS

vg/skp/