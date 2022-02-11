Suicide case turns out to be 'honour killing' in K'taka

Yadgir (Karnataka), Feb 11 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have cracked a suspicious suicide case of an 18-year-old youth in Yadgir district. The investigations revealed that it was a case of honour killing, police said on Friday.



The body of Manjunath Poojari, a resident of Darshanapura village, was found hanging from a tree branch near the Government Boys Hostel on January 21 last year.



Though, the killers made all attempts to make the murder look like a suicide, Manjunath's father Mallappa Poojari had lodged a complaint with the Gogi police regarding the death being suspicious.



The police found that Manjunath Poojari was in love with a girl belonging to another caste. The police took one Ashok Bangari into custody and subjected him to a polygraph test (lie detector test conducted by Forensic Science Laboratory experts) to get out the truth.



The police later discovered that Ramanna Biradar, Rayappa Makashi, Mallappa Makashi and Bheema Reddy took the deceased out of the hostel and killed him. After murdering the boy, the body hung was hung from a tree branch to make it look like a suicide.



The investigations revealed that the boy was killed by the girl's relatives. The police said that the accused killed him as he belonged to another caste.



The accused were arrested earlier and obtained the bail as the case was registered under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide). Now, the case has been registered under IPC Section 302 (murder). The police said they will get the bails cancelled.



--IANS

