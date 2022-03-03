Sudhir Kumar Saxena to be next DGP of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, March 3 (IANS) Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sudhir Kumar Saxena will be the next Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced on Thursday.



Saxena, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was serving as Secretary (security) at the Cabinet Secretariat in Delhi. He was repatriated to his cadre state (Madhya Pradesh) on Wednesday.



Soon after the repatriation order, it was evident that Saxena would be appointed as the next police chief of Madhya Pradesh, which was confirmed by Narottam Mishra on Thursday.



The state government is likely to issue an official notification to this effect on Friday, sources said.



Sources in the police headquarters told IANS that Saxena arrived in Bhopal on Thursday evening and is likely to take charge on Friday.



Saxena will be the 31st DGP of Madhya Pradesh. Since the formation of Madhya Pradesh in 1956, the Inspector General (IG) of Police used to be the chief of the state police. B.P. Dube was appointed as the first DGP of Madhya Pradesh in 1982.



Saxena, who hails from Gwalior district, was OSD of the Chief Minister between 2012 and 2014, following which he served as the Intelligence Chief from 2014-2016.



Saxena had earlier served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Raigarh, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Jabalpur districts. He will be retiring in November 2024.



The outgoing DGP, Vivek Johri, will retire on Friday.



