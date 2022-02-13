Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for her English single 'Water Raft'

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Indian-American singer-songwriter Subhi shares her experience of doing her first single 'Water Raft' post pregnancy with Ed Geater, who is a Birmingham, UK-based singer-songwriter, beatboxer and producer.



The English single is called 'Water Raft' and it is a collaboration with Geater. This single is an important one for her as it restarts her journey as a music artist with this. Her last entirely English EP called 'Define Me' was made during her 9 months of pregnancy after which she took a break.



"I really enjoyed creating 'Water Raft' with Ed Geater. We met through Anara Publishing's International Songwriting Camp, as artists on their roster. I hadn't met Ed in person and we started jamming on Zoom. During one of our Jam sessions, we started talking about love, life, and our better halves. That's what led to the creation of 'Water Raft'. It was an amazing experience working with Ed."



She recalls that she was 7 months pregnant when recording this song. "I always had this fear that it might be very challenging to sing or perform during pregnancy but it's amazing how I created and recorded songs all through my pregnancy, especially in the third trimester. I did a lot of Yoga and breathing exercises which helped me sing and perform comfortably. I am very proud of the track Ed and I have created. I really feel we poured our hearts into this one and hope 'Water Raft' resonates with everyone who listens to the song."



Subhi has worked with leading digital platforms Y-Films (Yash Raj Films) and TVF (The Viral Fever) in India. Subhi's original composition 'Lovely' is the title track of a Netflix Series called 'Zindagi In Shorts' and the song is also featured in one of the episodes.



She further shares about her upcoming projects and adds: "Lots of new music coming this year. I have two English singles releasing in the coming months. Can't wait for the world to hear them. The singles will be followed by my second Hindi album which I am currently working on. I am very excited to collaborate with some amazing producers on this upcoming album."



