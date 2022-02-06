Subansiri hydro power project's first unit to start generation in Aug

Guwahati, Feb 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday said that work for the 500 MW first unit of the 2,000 MW capacity Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, being commissioned by the state-run NHPC, would be completed by August this year.



The Subansiri Lower HE Project, located near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, is the biggest hydroelectric project undertaken in India so far and is a run of river scheme on river Subansiri.



Mein on Sunday visited the power project and inaugurated its main inlet valve assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who due to the inclement weather in Tawang, could not arrive for the event.



Mein later tweeted: "Had a very productive meeting with CMD NHPC Ltd. I am glad to learn that the work for 500 MW will be completed by August 2022.



"Today during my visit to NHPC's Subansiri Lower HE Project (2000MW), I on behalf of the Hon'ble CM Pema Khandu Ji inaugurated the start of the Main Inlet Valve Assembly of the project. Also inspected and took the status of the work progress at the site with CMD NHPC Ltd AK Singh".



Mein was accompanied by state Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and senior other officials.



He said that the state government, in partnership with the NHPC, would provide employable skills to the youngsters so that they can be easily engaged the moment the hydro power plant starts electricity generation.



He said that the hydro power plant would open up a big employment opportunity for the youths.



The original work of the Subansiri Lower project was started in 2006 and resumed more than 16 months ago during the Covid-19 induced lockdown after being stopped in 2011 following protests by various local organisations amid fears of ecological damage and loss of livelihoods.



