Strong winter storm hits central US

Washington, Feb 18 (IANS) A winter storm system with strong winds hit central US, bringing with it rain, sleet, ice and snow from the Central Plains to the Midwest and the Great Lakes.



Heavy snow has been reported in many areas in the states of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, reports Xinhua news agency.



The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories from portions of Oklahoma and the northern Texas Panhandle to the southern Great Lakes, upstate New York and far northern New England.



Chicago and Detroit are among the metro areas put on the alerts.



Travel is extremely difficult in the storm-hit areas, especially where snow overlaps with strong winds.



Some roads have been closed in the Buffalo region of New York State.



--IANS

ksk/

