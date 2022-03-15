Stray dog stabbed to death in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) A 28-year-old man was arrested for knifing a stray dog to death in the national capital's Kalyanpuri area, an official said on Tuesday.



The accused was identified as Vijay, a resident of Kalyanpuri.



According to the official, the incident took place on March 13 and they received information about it on the same day. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 11.1L (mutilating or killing any animal (including stray dogs) by using the method of strychnine injections in the heart or in any other unnecessarily cruel manner) of the Animal Protection Act.



"We arrested the accused on March 13 only," a police official told IANS, adding that further probe is on.



The Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 is one of the most comprehensive laws on the subject of animal welfare in India.



According to Animal Protection Index 2020, India is one of the best performing countries in the whole world. The index ranks countries from A (being the highest score) to G (being the weakest score) according to their policy and legislation. India attained a C ranking in 2020 in the index.



