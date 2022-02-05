Strauss not completely ruling out Langer as England head coach

London, Feb 5 (IANS) England's new interim managing director of men's cricket, Andrew Strauss, has said that former Australian head coach Justin Langer would be one of the names the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will have in mind when it sits down to pick Chris Silverwood's successor.



England head coach Silverwood became a casualty of the Ashes debacle with the ECB announcing his departure and saying that an interim coach will be announced shortly.



Alec Stewart is reportedly being considered for the interim coach's job ahead of the three-Test away series against the West Indies, but Strauss's bigger task is to look for a long-term coach who can turn around the fortunes of his country's Test side after the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia in the recently-concluded series.



Langer too quit his job as Australia's head coach with immediate effect on Saturday, unhappy with Cricket Australia (CA) only offering him a short-term contract extension. The 51-year-old's current contract was to expire in June this year but the former opener decided to quit five months early and will not fly with the team for the month-long Test and ODI tour of Pakistan next month.



While reports have suggested that Langer is unlikely to take over as England coach because of the "Ashes divide", Strauss's latest comment means he could be a contender.



"I know him (Langer) well and on the surface he's done a very good job with that Australian cricket team so I wouldn't rule him out (for the coaching job)," Strauss, who's has taken over the managing director's role from Ashley Giles, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Saturday. "I'm sure there are plenty of others as well," added Strauss.



On a day when Graham Thorpe too departed as England's batting coach, Strauss said, "I personally feel someone with an outside view who can check and challenge the thoughts within the dressing room is a healthy thing."



Strauss and Langer have played two Ashes series against each other and have also played together at county side, Middlesex. In fact, former England skipper Michael Vaughan too has suggested Langer should be given the reins of the team.



"I do not see any one else better suited than Langer to crack heads together and bring some tough management to a group of England players who have become too cosy recently," Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.



"This England Test team needs some tough love. Joe Root needs a forceful coach next to him too. Gary Kirsten would be a great candidate as well but if you want one person to come in with a huge point to prove then it is Langer. He (Langer) is an Ashes winner, T20 World Cup winner and knows everything about playing in Australia. Just go and get him," opined Vaughan.



Langer was in England's scheme of things in 2015 but declined the offer after much thought and decided to stay at Western Australia.



