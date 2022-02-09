Steps taken to make India global leader in space tech, says govt

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh has informed that ISRO has plans to develop space telescope dedicated for UV and visible/IR astronomy. The planned UV telescope will be made up of a 1 meter mirror and will provide the deepest images in UV.



He said that the ISRO has already realized X-ray and Visible/ Ultra Violet telescope, a number of initiatives are being taken to make India the global leader in space science and technology.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh said technology development projects are going on at ISRO centres spanning the areas of scientific instrumentation, communication, navigation, remote sensing etc. Moreover, Disruptive technologies based on quantum mechanical principle which includes satellite based quantum communication, quantum radar have been initiated.



The Minister said, initiatives have been taken for the exploration of space weather, the sun, the moon and the other planets as well as astronomical sources. He said, a decadal plan is under preparation covering scientific and technological development for future space missions.



