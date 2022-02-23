Stepmother scalds boy with hot iron

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 23 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly burnt by his stepmother with a hot iron press at Raza Magar in the Kawarsi area of Aligarh.



According to the victim's father Mohammad Jahid, his son Karib was burnt by his wife Tabassum, when he went for work at a lock factory.



"My son sustained burn injuries on his face and back," he said, adding that he got to know about the incident when he returned home.



The victim's aunt Sazia, who came along with the boy at the police station, told reporters that the boy's stepmother did not want the children to stay with them.



"She allegedly made an attempt earlier to kill the boy's sister. The girl was shifted to her aunt's house but the boy was still living with his father," she said.



Circle officer (Civil Lines) Shwetabh Pandey said that the FIR has been registered under IPC section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) against the woman at Kawarsi police station.



Further investigations are on.



--IANS

