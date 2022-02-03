Stay with your parties, but vote for AAP this once: Kejriwal urges voters

Panaji, Feb 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged voters of rival political parties to vote for AAP, accusing the former BJP, Congress governments of indulging in scams.



"I urge the voters of both Congress and BJP to stay with their respective parties, but vote for AAP this once. You have given BJP 15 years in power and the Congress was in power for 25 years, they have brought Goa nothing but scams," Kejriwal told a press conference in Panaji.



"BJP voters had given the party 15 years to rule. I want to ask BJP voters, what has the BJP done for you, your family and Goa. Nothing. I am not saying quit BJP, all I am saying is you vote the AAP this time," hel said, accusing BJP leaders of being part of various scams in the power, labour, employment, health sectors.



"Congress ruled Goa for 25 years. Congress did nothing for Goa or your family. The Congress did only scams. Congress helped the BJP form governments. Congress has became the feeder cadre for the BJP."



Kejriwal also claimed that while BJP governments "covered-up" scams of the Congress regime, the Congress, he said, transferred its MLA base to the BJP over the last five years. 13 Congress MLAs crossed over to the BJP between 2017-2019.



"BJP is claiming that even if we get 8 MLAs, we will form a government. They are openly saying we will buy MLAs. Can someone be as shameless as this," he said.



Referring to other regional parties in the fray, like the like the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Goa Forward Party, Kejriwal said that the MGP and the GF know that "they are not going to come to power".



"They will split votes instead," Kejriwal said, urging voters of the two regional parties to cast ballot in favour of the AAP this once.



The AAP is contesting 39 out of the 40 state Assembly seats which go to polls on February 14.



--IANS

