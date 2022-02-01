States to be pushed to adopt ULPIN: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that states will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) to facilitate the IT-based management of records.



"The facility for transliteration of land records across any of the Schedule VIII languages will also be rolled out," Sitharaman said while presenting the annual budget in Parliament, this morning.



ULPIN is a 14-digit identification number that is issued to every plot of land in the country. It is described as "the Aadhaar for land" a number that uniquely identifies every surveyed parcel of land and prevent land fraud, especially in rural India, where land records are outdated and disputed.



The minister further said that the adoption or linkage with National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) with the 'One-Nation One-Registration Software' will be promoted as an option for uniform process for registration and "anywhere registration" of deeds and documents.



NGDRS is a citizen centric software designed for online property registration, uploading of relevant documents, and booking online appointments with the SRO for documents registration. It is an in house and state specific software to assist states in property registrations.



Administered by the Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, the NGDRS is a common, generic, and configurable application developed for registration departments of states across India.



