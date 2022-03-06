Stalin's 3-day brainstorming sessions with officers from March 10

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will chair a three-day meeting of state's district collectors, district police superintendents, and district forest officers from March 10 - 12.



The Chief minister conducting a meeting of the district forest officers is happening for the first time and is mainly for focused discussions on the implementation of forest-related schemes.



The key objective of the meeting, according to a government statement, is to know the status of the schemes and the extent to which the schemes were implemented in the state. The Chief Minister will have an open discussion with the officials to know about the ground-level implementation of the schemes.



The district police superintendents will also brief the Chief Minister on the ground level situation of crimes and the recent back-to-back killings in Chengalpattu, the honour killings and caste-related murders in South Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli district.



Ministers and senior department secretaries will participate in the meeting to be held at the Government secretariat, the statement said.



--IANS

