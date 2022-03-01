Stalin turns 69; PM, Chief Ministers greet

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several chief ministers, political leaders, film fraternity, and several others wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on his 69th birthday on Tuesday.



Modi extended his wishes to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Twitter and also spoke to Stalin directly over the telephone.



PM in the tweet said: "Best wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji on his 69th birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life."



Tamil Nadu government, in a statement, said that the Prime Minister also extended his birthday wishes to the Chief Minister through a telephone call and expressed his wish for the chief minister to continue working for the growth of the state.



Stalin, according to the statement of the Tamil Nadu Government told Modi, "Will do so with your cooperation".



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his birthday wishes to his Tamil Nadu counterpart and in a tweet in Tamil said: "I met and congratulated Comrade M.K. Stalin who is celebrating his birthday today. I wish him further strengthening the historic Kerala -Tamil Nadu relationship and his continued struggle for the noble principles enshrined in the Constitution of India."



Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah in a tweet said: "Wishing Thiru@mkstalin a very happy birthday and a long life ahead in the service of the people of Tamil Nadu and the nation."



Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also greeted his Tamil Nadu counterpart.



Rao, who is on Delhi visit, made a phone call to Stalin and desired that he should live with peace, health and longevity and should gain victories and reach his goals. Stalin thanked KCR for his wishes.



Earlier in the day, Stalin paid floral tributes at the memorials of the late Dravidian leaders, E.V. Ramaswamy Periyar and C.N. Annadurai. He also paid floral tributes to late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, his father, at his memorial.



Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and South Indian megastar Rajanitkanth also extended their greetings to Stalin on the occasion.



